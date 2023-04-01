SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chasing a Championship: South Carolina v. Iowa

Live game updates
The Gamecocks are taking on Iowa Friday night.
The Gamecocks are taking on Iowa Friday night.(WIS News 10)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, T.X. (WIS) - 1st quarter:

South Carolina won the tip-off, with both teams having pregame jitters and struggling to find a bucket until a Caitlyn Clark layup. Iowa went on a 4-0 lead with the Gamecocks having trouble scoring, shooting 0-5 from the field until a Zia Cooke fade away. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-2 lead, matching South Carolina’s physicality. The Gamecocks second score did not come until the 5:17 mark of the quarter with another Cooke field goal. Cooke was in attack mode all quarter, scoring South Carolina’s first six points. South Carolina continued to have issues on the offensive end, playing timid, and giving the Hawkeyes opportunities to extend the lead which they did.

Previous coverage:

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are two wins away from back-to-back NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions.

However, 2023 AP Player of the Year Caitlyn Clark and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes stand in their way in the semifinals of the Final Four.

South Carolina will be relying heavily on senior forward Aliyah Boston and guard Zia Cooke.

Follow along for live game updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased and another is in...
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh

Latest News

Interview the Gamecocks FAM before the game
Chasing a Championship: Gamecocks FAMS excited for the big game
USC women two wins away from third national championship
USC women two wins away from third national championship
Gamecocks fans prepare for Final Four game
Gamecocks fans prepare for Final Four game
WIS anchor Judi Gatson interviews with Gamecocks performance coach Judi Gatson.
Chasing a Championship: One-on-One with Molly Binetti