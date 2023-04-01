Chasing a Championship: South Carolina v. Iowa

DALLAS, T.X. (WIS) - 1st quarter:

South Carolina won the tip-off, with both teams having pregame jitters and struggling to find a bucket until a Caitlyn Clark layup. Iowa went on a 4-0 lead with the Gamecocks having trouble scoring, shooting 0-5 from the field until a Zia Cooke fade away. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-2 lead, matching South Carolina’s physicality. The Gamecocks second score did not come until the 5:17 mark of the quarter with another Cooke field goal. Cooke was in attack mode all quarter, scoring South Carolina’s first six points. South Carolina continued to have issues on the offensive end, playing timid, and giving the Hawkeyes opportunities to extend the lead which they did.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are two wins away from back-to-back NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions.

However, 2023 AP Player of the Year Caitlyn Clark and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes stand in their way in the semifinals of the Final Four.

South Carolina will be relying heavily on senior forward Aliyah Boston and guard Zia Cooke.

