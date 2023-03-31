Woman goes to cash $20 lotto ticket, finds out it’s worth $75K

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman got a big surprise when she went to cash in a lottery ticket she thought was worth $20.

The winning Bonus Match Bingo ticket was actually worth $75,000!

“I never expected that,” she said. “I’m going on a vacation.”

The ticket was purchased for $3 at Xpress Mart #103 in Westminster. The store received a $750 commission.

Lottery officials said one top prize of $75,000 is left in the Bonus Match Bingo game.

