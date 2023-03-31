SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman goes to cash $20 lotto ticket, finds out it’s worth $75K

Generic image
Generic image(Source: Pexels)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman got a big surprise when she went to cash in a lottery ticket she thought was worth $20.

The winning Bonus Match Bingo ticket was actually worth $75,000!

“I never expected that,” she said. “I’m going on a vacation.”

The ticket was purchased for $3 at Xpress Mart #103 in Westminster. The store received a $750 commission.

Lottery officials said one top prize of $75,000 is left in the Bonus Match Bingo game.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased and another is in...
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh

Latest News

Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Substitute teacher threatens to kill her class, according to an LCSD report
Lexington District 1 (source: Lexington District 1)
Two men bring guns to a field day at Midlands elementary school
Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Gamecocks fans prepare for Final Four game
Gamecocks fans prepare for Final Four game
Christopher David Shumpert was sentence for a murder on Fish Hatchery Road.
Lexington County man sentenced for murder on Fish Hatchery Road