SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Former Gamecock La’Keisha Sutton in Dallas, talks with WIS

An old friend visits as well!
Former WIS Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown and former Gamecock player Lakeisha Sutton stopped...
Former WIS Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown and former Gamecock player Lakeisha Sutton stopped by talk with our team.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX (WIS) -Team WIS spoke with former Gamecock La’Keisha Sutton in Dallas with the team just two victories away from being back-to-back national champions.

An old friend of the station, WIS’s former Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown stopped by to talk with our live team.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park

Latest News

Chasing a Championship:2023
Chasing a Championship: 2023
Chasing a Championship: Live from Dallas at 5:00 p.m.
Live from Dallas, Chasing a Championship 5:00 p.m.
WIS Coverage: Chasing a Championship
Gamecocks prepare to play in the NCAA Final Four
Gamecocks prepare to play in the NCAA Final Four