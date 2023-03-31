Two men bring guns to a field day at Midlands elementary school

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports two men had guns on them during a Lexington District Five elementary school field day.

Deputies report a father was there to have lunch with his children on field day at Lake Murray Elementary School. The children’s mother’s new husband didn’t want him around the school.

Detectives say a fight started because the two men argued over the children. Ryan Kasky, the current husband, went to his car to get a gun after fighting with Osvaldo Jose DaSilva J., the ex-husband, and the kid’s father.

The incident report says the two were up in each other’s faces and Kasky shoved Dasilva off of him. Kasky heard what he thought was a firearm in Dasilva’s pocket and to defend himself, Kasky went to his car to get his gun.

Dasilva later explained to detectives what Kasky heard was a knife, but he did have a gun in a gym bag in his car. Dasilva was allowed to leave the school and was given his firearm back after deputies took it.

The officer who arrest Kasky was able to diffuse the situation because he was at the elementary school for an assignment for 4th grade field day.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department PIO Adam Myrick said “Detectives are still interviewing people as part of their ongoing work on the case.”

Kasky is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property, he is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

