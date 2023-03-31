SkyView
Teen arrested in Columbia student apartment complex shooting

The Columbia Police Department's Logo
The Columbia Police Department's Logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.

Bryan L. Cockfield was arrested Friday in Hartsville by investigators from the Columbia Police Department and the United States Marshal Services’ Carolinas Regional Task Force. He was found at a relative’s home.

On March 18 CPD officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Park Place Apartments. Witnesses reported someone had fired multiple shots in the air outside the student housing complex.

Investigators believe Cockfield had been inside an apartment when a fight started. As people left the fight and made it outside of the building, Cockfield is alleged to have fired a gun before leaving.

Cockfield is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

