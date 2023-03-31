SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands seeking volunteers for Midlands Reading Consortium

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands is in need of volunteers for upcoming Summer and Fall reading programs.

Volunteers for the Midlands Reading Consortium help students to feel more confident about reading and hope to spark a passion for reading in young children.

To register or for more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased and another is in...
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Soda City Live: Criminal record expungement and prison seminar
Soda City Live: Criminal record expungement and pardon seminar hosted by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc
Soda City Live: 28th annual Columbia International Festival
Soda City Live: Twenty-eighth annual Columbia International Festival
Soda City Live: Dining on the Dam at Lake Murray Dam
Soda City Live: Dining on the Dam returns for third year
Soda City Live: Birdy’s Bites for your dog