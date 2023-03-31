Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands seeking volunteers for Midlands Reading Consortium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands is in need of volunteers for upcoming Summer and Fall reading programs.

Volunteers for the Midlands Reading Consortium help students to feel more confident about reading and hope to spark a passion for reading in young children.

To register or for more information, click here.

