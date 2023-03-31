Soda City Live: Dining on the Dam returns for third year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dining on the Dam is returning for its third year.

Attendees 21 years of age and up will get a unique opportunity to watch the sunset all while enjoying a nice meal on the Lake Murray Dam.

Sunday, April 2nd, over one thousand guests will occupy the Lake Murray Dam enjoying food, drinks, and live entertainment.

