Soda City Live: Criminal record expungement and pardon seminar hosted by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How many people have been denied jobs or opportunities due to prior arrests or convictions on their record?

The Omicron Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc will be hosting a free criminal record expungement and pardon Seminar at the Richland library Main at 10:30 a.m.

