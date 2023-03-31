SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Romania: Andrew Tate to leave jail, put under house arrest

FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the...
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) where prosecutors examine electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation in their case, in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 26, 2023. An official on Friday March 31, 2023 said Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest.(Vadim Ghirda | AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

All four won an appeal Friday, and will remain under house arrest until Apr. 29, Bolla said. None of the four has yet been formally indicted.

Tate, a professional kickboxer who has resided in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a “political” conspiracy designed to silence him.

DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased and another is in...
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition
Traffic backup on I-26 westbound near exit 97.
First Alert Traffic: Collision on I-26 westbound, cleared
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado emergency issued for Little Rock and nearby areas
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour
This photo provided by Aaron Paz shows Patricia Borges at Reading Hospital in West Reading,...
Factory explosion survivor, on fire, fell into chocolate vat
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and gusty winds may impact your weekend plans