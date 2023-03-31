SkyView
Orangeburg man charged for fatal March shooting

Bryan Green was charged in connection with a March shooting Orangeburg County.
Bryan Green was charged in connection with a March shooting Orangeburg County.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, an Orangeburg man has been charged in connection to a fatal March 23 shooting.

Investigators say 32-year-old Bryan Green has been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

“We quickly developed information that led us to this individual,” the sheriff said. “After searching for him for several days, we caught up with him on Friday morning.”

On March 23, deputies arrived at a home on Harmon Street to find a woman who said she found her son unresponsive in the yard.

An incident report stated the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Green is expected to appear for a presentation of rights during a hearing on Monday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

