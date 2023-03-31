Orangeburg man charged for fatal March shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, an Orangeburg man has been charged in connection to a fatal March 23 shooting.

Investigators say 32-year-old Bryan Green has been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

“We quickly developed information that led us to this individual,” the sheriff said. “After searching for him for several days, we caught up with him on Friday morning.”

On March 23, deputies arrived at a home on Harmon Street to find a woman who said she found her son unresponsive in the yard.

An incident report stated the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Green is expected to appear for a presentation of rights during a hearing on Monday.

