GAME DAY: Gamecocks to take on Iowa in Final Four showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are two victories away from becoming national champions again. To get there, Friday night they’ll need to go through the Iowa Hawkeyes as they chase a championship. The winner of the game will move on to Sunday’s competition for the national championship.

At 9 p.m. EST, the game will tee off in Dallas, TX. The Gamecocks announced watch parties for members of the FAMS in their hometown of Columbia and for those who’ve traveled to see the team at the tournament.

𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙄𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙧𝙮: 𝘿𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙨 𝙀𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣



3:00 - Gamecock Headquarters at The Exchange Hall



5:30 - Head across the street to the Adolphus Hotel to send @GamecockWBB off to the Final Four!



See you soon, FAMS 🐔#Gamecocks | #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/HMEmGryYkj — The Gamecock Club (@TheGamecockClub) March 31, 2023

The Gamecocks entered into the tournament bracket off of an undefeated perfect season as the #1 seed. Last year the Gamecocks swept the tournament to become national champions for a second time. If they win this year they’ll have won back-to-back championships.

IT’S GAME DAY!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 31, 2023

