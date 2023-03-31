SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

GAME DAY: Gamecocks to take on Iowa in Final Four showdown

By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are two victories away from becoming national champions again. To get there, Friday night they’ll need to go through the Iowa Hawkeyes as they chase a championship. The winner of the game will move on to Sunday’s competition for the national championship.

At 9 p.m. EST, the game will tee off in Dallas, TX. The Gamecocks announced watch parties for members of the FAMS in their hometown of Columbia and for those who’ve traveled to see the team at the tournament.

RELATED COVERAGE

WIS PRESENTS: Chasing a Championship

The Gamecocks entered into the tournament bracket off of an undefeated perfect season as the #1 seed. Last year the Gamecocks swept the tournament to become national champions for a second time. If they win this year they’ll have won back-to-back championships.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased and another is in...
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition
Traffic backup on I-26 westbound near exit 97.
First Alert Traffic: Collision on I-26 westbound, cleared
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department's Logo
Teen arrested in Columbia student apartment complex shooting
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
South Carolina leaders issue statements, react to Trump indictment
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Say hello to Nash!
Furry Friend Friday: Nash