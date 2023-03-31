SkyView
Furry Friend Friday: Nash

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Nash is a 5-month-old Bassett Hound mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He is also in need of a foster home while he waits for his perfect forever home!

Nash was found as a stray at an apartment complex. He weighs around 22 pounds right now but will be a medium-sized dog when he grows up. His short and stocky body is super adorable and really enhances his goofy personality! Nash is a very sweet little guy who loves kisses and being near his human! He also loves playing with toys and carrying them around in his mouth. Fetch is one of his favorite activities! He is a spunky little “low-rider” and so much fun to be around.

Nash is very energetic and bouncy. He could benefit from learning a few basic puppy obedience manners. Nash loves all other dogs, big and small!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in fostering or adopting a pet, complete a foster or adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

