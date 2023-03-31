FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and gusty winds may impact your weekend plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds could be very strong tomorrow with a few quick storms as well, so we have a First Alert Weather Day for your Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid 60s and cloudy skies.

We’ve got a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s strong winds that could gust up to 40mph, we are also looking at some quick isolated storms!

Temps are cooling down into Sunday, with sunny skies and high temps in the low 70s.

To start the work/school week we have low 70s with a few more clouds mixing in again. Some stray showers will be possible.

We warm again on Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80s. Yet again, stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Upper 80s are possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Temps are mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Skies are cloudy as our next cold front nears from the west.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as a strong pressure gradient between a large low pressure to our northwest and a high pressure system to our east will bring winds around 20-30mph with a few gusts up to 40mph. As the front moves in we have the chance of storms, mainly from 10am until 3pm marching from west to east across the Midlands. Upper 70s are possible as the surge of warm air ahead of the front keeps us mild. Around a quarter inch of rain is possible, because these storms will be moving very quickly.

There’s a wind advisory until Saturday at Midnight for our central and northern counties. There’s a Lake Wind Advisory for our southern counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather, which is level 1. Portions of Orangeburg and Southern Clarendon County are under a level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather. The idea is that the air will be a bit more unstable as the front makes its way into the eastern parts of South Carolina.

Cooler air filters in Sunday. Lows are down into the low 50s with highs reaching the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds back in.

Monday we have lows in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s. More moisture pushes in from the south Monday and that brings a 20% chance of some showers.

We start warming back up Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the low 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms.

Temps start really bumping up Wednesday as southern flow intensifies. That gets our highs in the upper 80s. With the southern flow comes more clouds and a 20% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mild with lows in the mid 60s and cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Gusty winds up to 40mph with a few quick storms towards the early afternoon! Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80.

Sunday: Morning lows are back in the low 50s, as highs climb to the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday: More clouds mix in with a possible stray shower (20%). Highs approaching the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm (20%). Highs reach the low 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudier and warm with a chance of some showers and thunder (20%), highs are even warmer in the upper mid-80s.

Thursday: Low to mid 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

