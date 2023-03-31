FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking ahead to strong winds on Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds could be very strong tomorrow with a few quick storms as well, so we have a First Alert Weather Day for your Saturday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

High temps will work to approach 80 degrees today, with increasing clouds as our Friday rolls on.

We’ve got a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s strong winds that could gust up to 40mph, we are also looking at some brief isolated storms!

Temps are cooling down into Sunday, with sunny skies and high temps in the low 70s.

To start the work/school week we have low 70s with a few more clouds mixing in again. Some stray showers will be possible.

We warm again on Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80s. Yet again, stray showers can’t be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Happy Friday my friends! For today we see temperatures warming up to the upper 70s, with clouds increasing as a cold front nears from the west. Limited breaks of sun will still try to hang around here and there with wind gusts getting up to 20-25 mph.

Friday night into Saturday we see lows in the mid-60s, sitting very mild as a surge of warm air moves in ahead of the cold front.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day, mainly for gusty winds that could get up to 40mph into the morning/early afternoon. We could also see some quick thunderstorms push over the state during the early afternoon, especially here in the Midlands. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 with peeks of sun.

WIS (WIS)

Saturday evening will clear out into the night, leaving for a clearer 2nd half or the weekend. Sunday we cool off with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds back over the region.

Partly cloudy skies will be back on Monday, with a stray shower possible. Highs reach the mid-70s.

On Tuesday we start to warm up with low 80s by the afternoon, as stray showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with highs approaching 80 degrees.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Gusty winds up to 40mph with a few quick storms towards the early afternoon! Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80.

Sunday: Morning lows are back in the upper 40s, as highs climb to the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday: More clouds mix in with a possible stray shower. Highs approaching the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Highs reach the low 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudier and warm with a chance of some showers and thunder, highs are even warmer in the upper mid-80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.