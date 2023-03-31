SkyView
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two parents were arrested in South Carolina on child abuse charges after the death of their 6-year-old son.

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Greer on Oct. 30, 2022, to help EMS with an unresponsive child.

Initially, deputies said the child’s parents told officials enforcement that the child fell out of a recliner, hit his head on a hard floor and suffered a seizure.

EMS took the child to a nearby hospital and informed deputies before they left the home that the child’s “prognosis was grim.”

The boy died at the hospital later that day, and an extensive investigation began.

The toxicology results revealed the child died from an overdose of Benadryl. The report showed the boy, who weighed 45 pounds, had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man.

Authorities said both parents said in interviews with detectives the boy’s mother gave their son Benadryl because he was hyperactive.

A search warrant of the home revealed the child was living in filthy conditions, and his autopsy showed he had bruises in various stages of healing.

It was also learned that child abuse referrals had been made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services before this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

