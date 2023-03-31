SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 officers, suspect shot in Memphis

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
By Joel Griffin Moore, Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to police.

Police said officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store on East Raines Road at 7:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a brief foot chase took place within a one-block radius. What happened next has not been disclosed.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once. The suspect was shot three times.

All three were taken to Regional One Health. At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, Davis said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased and another is in...
Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition
Traffic backup on I-26 westbound near exit 97.
First Alert Traffic: Collision on I-26 westbound, cleared
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President...
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking ahead to strong winds on Saturday!
A small team of volunteers ventures every day to a war-battered Ukrainian town to deliver...
Ukraine: Delivering water close to front lines