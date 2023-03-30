SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two suspects arrested in connection with Fairfield County Waffle House armed robbery

Jyekwuan D. Brown (left) and Jalon D. Bradley (right) were arrested in connection with an armed...
Jyekwuan D. Brown (left) and Jalon D. Bradley (right) were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Fairfield County Waffle House.(Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Will Montgomery is announcing the arrest of two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Waffle House.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, the robbery occurred at the intersection of SC 34 East and Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on February 24, 2023.

19-year-old Jalon Bradley was arrested on March 16, 2023, and 19-year-old Jyekwuan Brown was arrested on March 24, 2023.

Both Bradley and Brown have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for this incident.

They are both currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on other charges for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.
Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

Latest News

Paid Leave for School Employees
Bill would guarantee paid parental leave for S.C. teachers, school employees
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day: Strong winds move in Saturday, few storms too
SC House advances bill to recruit and retain teachers
SC House advances bill to recruit and retain teachers
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
Nikki Haley to hold rally in Lexington County