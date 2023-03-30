Two suspects arrested in connection with Fairfield County Waffle House armed robbery

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Will Montgomery is announcing the arrest of two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Waffle House.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, the robbery occurred at the intersection of SC 34 East and Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on February 24, 2023.

19-year-old Jalon Bradley was arrested on March 16, 2023, and 19-year-old Jyekwuan Brown was arrested on March 24, 2023.

Both Bradley and Brown have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for this incident.

They are both currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on other charges for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.