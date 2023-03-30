SkyView
Soda City Live: DanceRox 2023, Richland One’s Annual District Showcase

Middle and High School Students in Richland One are preparing to hit the stage for the District’s annual dance showcase which will take place Thursday, April 6
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-Middle and High School Students in Richland One are preparing to hit the stage for the District’s annual dance show case which will take place Thursday, April 6th in the A.C. Flora Theater at 6 p.m.

The student dancers have been practicing hard learning choreography from different genres of music and look forward to sharing this free event with the community.

