Soda City Live: CVETS Shares Tips on When Pet Owners Should Seek Special Care

Situations when pets would need to see a specialist.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- When humans experience a medical emergency after hours, they go to the emergency room but not many pet owners know what to do when their pets experience a medical emergency.

Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty or CVETS, cater to the needs of animals and they join us to share details the different types of services they provide and situations when pets would need to see a specialist.

For more, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

