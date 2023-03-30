Soda City Live: Birdy’s Bites for your dog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re in the Soda City Live kitchen cooking up a few dishes - not for you - but for your dogs. Patty Foy and her husband, Dr. Mark Foy, have been in the animal business for decades. Mark is a veterinarian in West Columbia.

And Patty also has been in veterinary medicine as a technician.

The product is Birdy’s Bites. The Foys started making the personal pet nutrition recipes to meet the nutritional needs of their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Birdy, who was sick. Patty, herself, was battling breast cancer and she realized how important it was to make the body ready to fight, to be battle-ready.

Birdy’s Bites Personal Pet Nutrition can be found at https://birdysbites.com/ or by calling 803-960-5800 to schedule your initial consultation. The product also is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/birdysbites.

