Soda City Live: American Legion April Fools Fall Festival

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Richland Post 6 American Legion will host an April Fool’s Day Fall Fundraiser Saturday, April 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public and aims to raise money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Qualifying applicants for the Scholarship fun are U.S. Miliary children who’s family members died on active duty on or after September 11th, 2001.

The Needs-based scholarship offers up to $20,000 for children of fallen heroes and up to $5,000 for children of disabed vets for undergraduate or post-graduate college.

The application deadline is April 1st and awards must be used within one year.

Winners will be announced in May.

