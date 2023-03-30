Nikki Haley to hold rally in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be holding a rally in Lexington County on April 6, 2023.

Before her run as South Carolina governor, Haley represented parts of Lexington County in the South Carolina State House from 2005-2011.

This is one of her many stops on her run to campaign to be president of the United States of America.

She officially announced she was running for president on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in downtown Charleston, S.C.

The former South Carolina governor was the first major Republican to officially challenge former president Donald Trump as they both announced they will be running for president.

The rally will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m. but doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

The location of the event is the Grove on Augusta, 3152 Augusta Highway Gilbert, S.C. 29054.

