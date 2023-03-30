SkyView
Midlands man suing City of Columbia and driver after being injured in bus crash

Man suing Comet Transit agency after a bus crashed into an embankment July 25, 2022.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHLAND, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man who was a passenger when a bus fell into an embankment is now suing the transit company for damages.

On July 25, 2022, Eric Dreher was one of 10 passengers who were transported to the hospital after the Comet bus he was on fell into an embankment on Surrey Street in Columbia.

Lawyers representing Dreher say Sophia Alexander, the bus driver, inspected a warning light on the bus without first properly parking the bus.

Dreher believes Alexander was not trained properly. The lawsuit claims Alexander was operating the bus at an improper speed while following behind vehicles too closely. It also claims Alexander failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to see things a person should see, and was driving in a careless and heedless fashion on the roadway, endangering other people or property among other offenses.

Dreher has filed a lawsuit against Sophia Alexander for personal damages; he is also suing COMET Central Midlands Transit, Central Midlands Regional Authority, and the City of Columbia for not properly training Alexander before letting them behind according to court documents.

Court documents read Dreher suffered a personal injury, pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses, lost wages, loss of society, and permanent impairment due to the collision.

