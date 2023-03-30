SkyView
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game

Lottery winner
Lottery winner(SC Lottery)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A man is now $1 million richer after scratching off a winning lottery ticket bought at a Midlands convenience store.

A man stopped by the Gate Petroleum Co #325 in Camden after work and bought the winning ticket.

Realizing he won, he called his wife with a question, “Do you love me?” he asked her. “Yes,” she answered. He replied, “I just scratched off a lottery ticket for $1 million.”

His wife could tell by his voice and breathing that he was serious.

The man says he is blessed. There is one more top prize of $1 million remaining in the $1,000,000 Bonus Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 440,000.

