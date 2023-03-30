Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A man is now $1 million richer after scratching off a winning lottery ticket bought at a Midlands convenience store.

A man stopped by the Gate Petroleum Co #325 in Camden after work and bought the winning ticket.

Realizing he won, he called his wife with a question, “Do you love me?” he asked her. “Yes,” she answered. He replied, “I just scratched off a lottery ticket for $1 million.”

His wife could tell by his voice and breathing that he was serious.

The man says he is blessed. There is one more top prize of $1 million remaining in the $1,000,000 Bonus Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 440,000.

For more information, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.