Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting after one person is deceased, another in critical condition

The shooting took place at Wateree Grove Lane in Bethune.
The shooting took place at Wateree Grove Lane in Bethune.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one person is left dead and another is in critical condition.

The shooting took place at Wateree Grove Lane in Bethune.

KCSO investigators, KC Coroner’s office, and SLED crime scene are investigating the incident.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

