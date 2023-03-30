Gamecocks watch party announced for FAMS

DALLAS, TX (WIS) - The Gamecocks are just two wins away from becoming national champions again and FAMS are being invited to come watch.

On Friday, March 31 fans are invited to gather at the Adolphus Hotel at 5:30 p.m. CT after the Carolina Band at 1321 Commerce St in Dallas.

In Columbia, the team is inviting fans to head to Liberty Tap Room and Grill starting at 9 p.m. EST as the game kicks off. Friday night the Gamecocks will take on Iowa. On the other side of the bracket, Virginia Tech is playing against LSU at 7 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s games will play Sunday to determine who will be the NCAA national champions. The Gamecocks ran an undefeated perfect season and entered into the NCAA tournament as the #1 seed.

In Dallas? We will see you at the Adolphus Hotel‼️



Columbia FAMS, you know we didn't forget about you. Head over to Liberty Tap Room to watch the semifinal game! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/4Lv2iX0TcD — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2023

