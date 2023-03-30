SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks watch party announced for FAMS

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot "Cocky" after...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot "Cocky" after defeating Maryland in an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX (WIS) - The Gamecocks are just two wins away from becoming national champions again and FAMS are being invited to come watch.

On Friday, March 31 fans are invited to gather at the Adolphus Hotel at 5:30 p.m. CT after the Carolina Band at 1321 Commerce St in Dallas.

In Columbia, the team is inviting fans to head to Liberty Tap Room and Grill starting at 9 p.m. EST as the game kicks off. Friday night the Gamecocks will take on Iowa. On the other side of the bracket, Virginia Tech is playing against LSU at 7 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s games will play Sunday to determine who will be the NCAA national champions. The Gamecocks ran an undefeated perfect season and entered into the NCAA tournament as the #1 seed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.
Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

Latest News

Live from Dallas!
Chasing a Championship, live from Dallas
Coverage of the Gamecocks at the Final Four.
Chasing a Championship, live from Dallas
Jim Lane who is a long-time supporter of the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball...
Gamecocks fans get excited for Final Four
Gamecocks fans get excited for Final Four
Gamecocks fans get excited for Final Four