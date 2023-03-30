Gamecocks fans get excited for Final Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just say Final Four to Lawson Murrell and this is the response you get.

Lawson Murrell says “It brings back memories, it’s got to be the best week of my life.”

Last year at this time Lawson was a sports editor and writer for the University of South Carolina’s student newspaper, The Daily Gamecock.

This time around he’ll be like most of us rooting for the Gamecocks right here in Columbia.

Lawson Murrell told WIS “I was in the middle of it last. I’m in Columbia this year. I am looking forward to the opportunity to jump in the fountain. Excited to watch with my roommates and everyone else.”

And then there are the super fans that show off that Gamecock pride all year round.

Jim Lane is a big fan, he’s ready to hit the road. He says “Soon I’ll be packing, boarding a flight to Charlotte then head to Dallas.”

Jim Lane became a fan of the team decades ago.

Jim Lane says “I went to games in the 1970′s when I was a student. You could hear the sneakers squeak on the floor because there were very few people who followed the team at that time.’’

Jim got season tickets when Coach Staley took over the program. He’s been there in person to see the team win both of its championships. And he’ll be there for this Final Four too.

Jim Lane says “So the next two games are a culmination of a dream for the Freshies. I’ve been a part of that journey. I would not miss their biggest moment for this Senior class and winning another championship in Dallas.”

Both Jim and Lawson believe the Gamecocks will bring home another championship.

