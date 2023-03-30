FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to near normal highs Thursday. Showers and a few storms return Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Plentiful sunshine wins out for today helping to warm highs back close to normal this afternoon in the lower 70s!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Today will come along with plentiful sunshine, as high temperatures increase to the lower mid-70s.

Friday will have some clouds mixing in as southern flow takes hold, warming us into the lower 80s.

A cold front brings the potential of showers with a few storms towards early Saturday afternoon, highs are in the upper 70s.

Gusty winds up to 35-40 mph will also be a concern for Saturday.

Cooling off Sunday with high temps in the low 70s, along with a good deal of sun.

We see low 80s return by Tuesday, with the chance of a few stray showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

As high pressure dives down over the Carolinas today our afternoon will be warmer with high temps in the low 70s. Sunshine will be abundant and will will get a switch of winds being out of the south by the later phases of this afternoon as well.

Those southerly winds ramp up more into Friday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 80s. Skies are partly cloudy and the winds pick up with a few gusts up to 20-25mph.

A cold front is approaching us as we look to Saturday. Before it gets here we have temps ahead of it will be warm in the upper 70s. Lows are in the low 60s before that as well. This front will bring us some scattered showers and storms, with the most likely timing being into early Saturday afternoon.

We have upper 40s Sunday morning and highs reach the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as drier air filters in behind the cold front.

Monday is a bit warmer with highs in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Abundant sunshine with highs in the lower mid-70s.

Friday: Highs surge to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Some heavier showers & isolated storms are possible into the day with limited breaks of sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and early lows in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a possible stray shower. Highs approaching the mid-70s.

