FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day: Strong winds move in Saturday, few storms too

By Adam Clark
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds could be very strong Saturday with a few quick storms as well, so we have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s.
  • Upper 70s expected Friday with increasing clouds for the afternoon.
  • First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s strong winds that could gust up to 40mph, we could also have a quick thunderstorm push over the Midlands.
  • Temps are cooling down Sunday with sunny skies and high temps in the low 70s.
  • Monday we have low 70s with a few more clouds in the atmosphere, there’s a 20% chance of a few showers.
  • We warm up Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80s.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Skies are mostly clear.

Friday we see temperatures warm up to the upper 70s with clouds increasing as a cold front nears from the west kicking off more clouds. Winds will be gusting up to 20 to 25mph.

Friday night into Saturday we see lows in the mid 60s, very mild as a surge of warm air moves in ahead of the cold front.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, mainly for gusty winds that could get up to 40mph. We could also see a quick thunderstorm push over the state during the early afternoon, especially here in the Midlands. Highs reach the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday we cool off with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds back over the region.

Morning highs reach the upper 40s Monday with highs in the low 70s. There’s a little more moisture in the atmosphere with a 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday we start to warm up with low 80s by the afternoon and another 20% chance of a few showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Gusty winds up to 40mph with a few quick storms, chance of rain is 70%. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Sunday: Upper 40s overnight with highs reaching the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible stray shower. Highs approaching the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few storms. Highs reach the low 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of some showers and thunder, highs are in the mid 80s.

