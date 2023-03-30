SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Collision on I-26 westbound, cleared

Traffic backup on I-26 westbound near exit 97.
Traffic backup on I-26 westbound near exit 97.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash disrupted traffic on I-26 Thursday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the collision happened in the westbound lanes one mile east of Exit 97.

The crash happened around 6:56 a.m. Officials report all lanes are cleared at this time. WIS will deliver updates when they are available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.
Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

Latest News

New bridge project causes "traffic headache"
New bridge project causes "traffic headache"
First Alert Traffic.
Accident causes lane closure at I-26
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning a “slow” lane closure on I-26...
I-26 “slow” lane closed due to truck accident