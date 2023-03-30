First Alert Traffic: Collision on I-26 westbound, cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash disrupted traffic on I-26 Thursday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the collision happened in the westbound lanes one mile east of Exit 97.

CLEARED: Crash; I-26 WB, 1 mi E of Exit97.| 8:22A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) March 30, 2023

Update: Crash; I-26 WB: 1 mi E of Exit97, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 6:56AM. https://t.co/rBv25wIfia | 7:54A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) March 30, 2023

The crash happened around 6:56 a.m. Officials report all lanes are cleared at this time. WIS will deliver updates when they are available.

