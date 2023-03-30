SkyView
Chasing a Championship: Thursday morning coverage from Dallas

Thursday sunrise coverage from Dallas
WIS Live From Dallas for Final Four, Sunrise, 3/30/23
By WIS News 10 Staff and Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS News 10 team of Judi Gatson, Rick Henry, and Julia Westerman are broadcasting from Dallas, Texas throughout the weekend for coverage of the Gamecocks in their quest of winning back-to-back championships.

Head coach Dawn Staley and senior forward Aliyah Boston won big during the Naismith awards.

Staley was named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. She has helped cultivate the current culture of women’s basketball at South Carolina leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated record so far this season.

Senior forward Aliyah Boston was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year. This year, Boston set the record for the most double-doubles in South Carolina history helping the Gamecocks reach a consecutive Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina faces Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday, March 31, in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

