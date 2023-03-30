SkyView
Richland Co. Coroner’s Office confirms one dead after Eastover area house fire

Crews extinguish fire at Eastover home
Crews extinguish fire at Eastover home(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting the Coroner had to be called after a house fire in Eastover.

Firefighters said crews responded to a house blaze on Reese Road in just before 3:40 a.m. on March 29.

When crews arrived at the house, the home was entirely on fire according to officials. A resident of the property was outside of the home saying he pulled another person out of the house said firefighters.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed with WIS one person died after the fire, the office has not released the victim’s name yet.

Richland County EMS was on the scene and provided patient care for the second occupant. The Richland County Fire Marshals Office is also involved and investigating what caused the fire.

