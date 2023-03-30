SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce Dunkin’ to celebrate Gamecocks with free donuts

(Canva)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock fever is sweeping the Midlands as the team prepares for another championship. Friday morning the Cayce Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the team.

The business, located at 549 Knox Abbot Dr. is surprising the first 100 guests with a free Slam Dunk Donut. The free donut is available in-store or through the drive-through. Organizers said the donuts are limited to one per guest and the giveaway begins at 8 a.m. on March 31st.

Friday evening the Gamecocks will take on Iowa in the Final Four on the road to becoming back-to-back NCAA champions. Watch parties were announced Thursday for fans in the Midlands and for those who traveled to Dallas.

WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE TOURNAMENT FROM THE START? CLICK THE LINK HERE.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.
Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

Latest News

Man suing Comet Transit agency after a bus crashed into an embankment July 25, 2022.
Midlands man suing City of Columbia and driver after being injured in bus crash
Crews extinguish fire at Eastover home
Richland Co. Coroner’s Office confirms one dead after Eastover area house fire
Lottery winner
Man wins $1 million playing South Carolina Lottery scratch-off game
Live from Dallas!
Chasing a Championship, live from Dallas