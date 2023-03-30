Cayce Dunkin’ to celebrate Gamecocks with free donuts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock fever is sweeping the Midlands as the team prepares for another championship. Friday morning the Cayce Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the team.

The business, located at 549 Knox Abbot Dr. is surprising the first 100 guests with a free Slam Dunk Donut. The free donut is available in-store or through the drive-through. Organizers said the donuts are limited to one per guest and the giveaway begins at 8 a.m. on March 31st.

Friday evening the Gamecocks will take on Iowa in the Final Four on the road to becoming back-to-back NCAA champions. Watch parties were announced Thursday for fans in the Midlands and for those who traveled to Dallas.

