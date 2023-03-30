SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said. “I am lifting her family and...
Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.
Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

Latest News

Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gunshot injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC says
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy