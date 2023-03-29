SkyView
WIS heads to Texas, follows Gamecocks on championship run

By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS team is heading to Texas to follow the Gamecocks in a back-to-back championship run.

WIS’ Rick Henry, Judi Gatson, and Julia Westerman are heading to Dallas. Thursday at 7 p.m. WIS will present ‘Chasing a Championship’ on air followed by a live digital stream.

WIS’ team boarded a plane to Texas Wednesday morning and will be providing breaking coverage for the duration of the women’s Final Four.

The Gamecocks entered into the tournament as the #1 seed and are heavily favored to win the entire tournament. The team held an undefeated, perfect regular season. Last year the Gamecocks won the tournament and returned to Columbia victorious.

WANT TO CATCH UP ON THEIR TOURNAMENT PERFORMANCE FROM THE START? CLICK THE LINK HERE.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

