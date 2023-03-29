WIS heads to Texas, follows Gamecocks on championship run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS team is heading to Texas to follow the Gamecocks in a back-to-back championship run.

WIS’ Rick Henry, Judi Gatson, and Julia Westerman are heading to Dallas. Thursday at 7 p.m. WIS will present ‘Chasing a Championship’ on air followed by a live digital stream.

WIS’ team boarded a plane to Texas Wednesday morning and will be providing breaking coverage for the duration of the women’s Final Four.

Guess which one of us almost went through the int’l gate to catch our ✈️ to Dallas?! 🤣#WIS10 #ChasingAChampionship pic.twitter.com/YYYVCX0pWh — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) March 29, 2023

The Gamecocks entered into the tournament as the #1 seed and are heavily favored to win the entire tournament. The team held an undefeated, perfect regular season. Last year the Gamecocks won the tournament and returned to Columbia victorious.

