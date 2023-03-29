SkyView
Gamecocks win big during 2023 Naismith Awards in Dallas

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Naismith Awards were held in Dallas on Wednesday and the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team took home two of the three awards.

Naismith recognizes outstanding players and coaches in men’s and women’s college basketball, and fans were able to vote for their favorite.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was named as the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Staley had another successful season this year, winning multiple national awards and leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated record so far.

Boston was named as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year. Boston won the Naismith Player of the Year award last year and had another successful season this year, setting the record for the most double-doubles in South Carolina history and helping the Gamecocks to another final four in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina continues their season this Friday as they take on Iowa in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament

