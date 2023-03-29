SkyView
University Police searching for man in connection with college dormitory armed robbery

Police searching for man in connection with armed robbery.
Police searching for man in connection with armed robbery.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers say the robbery happened at the Park Place loading dock. Authorities say the suspect is an older black male, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans last seen heading toward Palmetto Compress.

If you have any information about this case, please contact police dispatch at 803-777-4215.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

