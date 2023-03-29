University Police searching for man in connection with college dormitory armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers say the robbery happened at the Park Place loading dock. Authorities say the suspect is an older black male, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans last seen heading toward Palmetto Compress.

If you have any information about this case, please contact police dispatch at 803-777-4215.

