Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that killed one person Sunday.

Troopers said the incident happened along I-26 near the 83-mile marker at around 1:10 p.m.

According to troopers, a truck carrying a utility trailer was traveling west on I-26 when it lost a tire, which crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle. Sadly, the passenger in the car hit by the tire later passed away from injuries they sustained during the crash.

Troopers stated that they’re looking for the truck’s driver, who left the scene without stopping following the incident. Troopers described the truck as a white 4-door pickup truck with a utility trailer missing a wheel. Anyone with information regarding the truck or the driver is asked to contact Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

