Teacher’s dog bites student during lesson on pet care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School administrators say a pre-kindergarten student was attacked at the Trinity Learning Center daycare by a teacher’s pet dog.

On March 9, the student was bitten one time as he was petting the dog. School officials released this statement after the incident:

On March 9, 2023, the Trinity Learning Center held a lesson on pet care. This has been a long-standing unit in our curriculum, and we have had no previous issues. However, during this year’s lesson, a student was bitten once as he was petting a dog. The dog is the pet of a classroom teacher, and neither the teacher, the school administration nor the Cathedral leadership are aware of any history of aggression, abuse or neglect with the dog. School administrators followed all our standard procedures when a student is injured. They immediately tended to the student, contacted the parent, and notified the SC Department of Social Services (DSS). After investigating, DSS did not find any evidence of abuse or neglect by school staff. School administrators also followed up with the student’s parent to ensure he received a medical evaluation. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is the highest priority for the Trinity Learning Center. As such, we are reevaluating this lesson and taking additional steps to prevent this from happening again.

The student was pulled from the school by their parent while the teacher is still employed according to Trinity Learning Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.