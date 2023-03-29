SkyView
Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus...
According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, an elementary student was found on campus with a gun.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, an elementary student was found in possession of a gun at Kelly Elementary School.

Investigators say a school staff member found the weapon and notified an SRO (School Resource Officer).

“While this is very concerning, especially considering several recent tragic incidents at other schools throughout our nation, we are thankful that our schools have very vigilant employees who discovered this gun before anyone could have been hurt. Although we are not exactly sure how the child came into possession of this gun at this time, I want to take this time to remind parents and other adults to be responsible gun owners and to safely secure their weapons to protect our children,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

The incident is currently still being investigated by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement says the Fairfield County School District is working closely with deputies regarding this incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

