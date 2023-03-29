Student found with gun at elementary school, sheriff says

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, an elementary student was found in possession of a gun at Kelly Elementary School.

Investigators say a school staff member found the weapon and notified an SRO (School Resource Officer).

“While this is very concerning, especially considering several recent tragic incidents at other schools throughout our nation, we are thankful that our schools have very vigilant employees who discovered this gun before anyone could have been hurt. Although we are not exactly sure how the child came into possession of this gun at this time, I want to take this time to remind parents and other adults to be responsible gun owners and to safely secure their weapons to protect our children,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

The incident is currently still being investigated by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement says the Fairfield County School District is working closely with deputies regarding this incident.

