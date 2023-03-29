SkyView
Soda City Live: South Carolina State Museum to offer Discounts for Spring Break

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Break is coming up soon, and if you don’t have plans to leave town-, the South Carolina State Museum has opportunities for your kids to keep learning and most importantly for everyone to get out of the house.

From April 4th through the 16th the museum will offer 50% off their general admission for children.

A sensory-friendly morning with a screening of The Lorax on the 8th and a virtual sky tour on the 13th.

For more information, click here and visit the events tab.

https://www.scmuseum.org/

