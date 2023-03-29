Soda City Live: A revival under the big tent in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Coming up next month under the big tent - the Clarendon County Crusade in Summerton. It’s an event that draws thousands and lasts for days. Though in Clarendon County, this God-honoring, God-sized event reaches those in the counties of Orangeburg, Sumter, Florence, and Williamsburg and beyond.

Mitchell Gough and Joey Smoak are on the Follow Me Crusade Committee. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public.

With the help of about 300 volunteers, the tent will start going up this Saturday, April 1.

The Clarendon County Tent Crusade, made possible by Follow Me Crusade, will be April 10-14 and April 17-21. Those are Monday through Friday each week. The evening each night begins at 7 p.m. The tent is set up at I-95 at the Summerton exit, number 108, next to Love’s Travel Stop.

Go to https://cttownsend.com/ for more details.

