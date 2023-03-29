SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Crash Course Columbia to Host Spring Tour Over the Weekend

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - -Columbia has so much to offer, from our local attractions, community events and rich history to our growing culinary scene.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with so many options and whether you are from the area or new to the area, Crash Course Columbia is a great way to explore and learn about the city’s hidden gems.

From March 30th through the 31st Columbia Opportunity Resource ( the organization behind Crash Course Columbia) will host its Spring Tour kicking off on Thursday in Rosewood at The Hanger at Hunter Gatherer.

Tickets are $350 Per person and $300 per person for non-profit members.

(see itinerary for more)

Click here for more information

https://tickets.free-times.com/e/capture-columbia-summer2023-2

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. on Monday where a shooting occurred at the 2600 block...
Columbia police investigating a deadly shooting incident on Dubard Street
Dawn Staley
USC to host “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts”
Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Suspect identified in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
Genari Gresean McNeil (Source: CPD)
Man charged with double homicide in 2019 found guilty
Kenneth Loveless
Former Lexington-Richland Five board member fined in ethics inquiry

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Nutrient based Meal Prepping and More
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: South Carolina State Museum to offer Discounts for Spring Break
Soda City Live: Rock4Habitat
Soda City Live: Rock4Habitat
To continue to make their vision a reality, the nonprofit is working toward the Irmo Work...
Soda City Live: Babcock Center gets ready for a major project that will benefit so many