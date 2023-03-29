Soda City Live: Crash Course Columbia to Host Spring Tour Over the Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - -Columbia has so much to offer, from our local attractions, community events and rich history to our growing culinary scene.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with so many options and whether you are from the area or new to the area, Crash Course Columbia is a great way to explore and learn about the city’s hidden gems.

From March 30th through the 31st Columbia Opportunity Resource ( the organization behind Crash Course Columbia) will host its Spring Tour kicking off on Thursday in Rosewood at The Hanger at Hunter Gatherer.

Tickets are $350 Per person and $300 per person for non-profit members.

(see itinerary for more)

Click here for more information

https://tickets.free-times.com/e/capture-columbia-summer2023-2

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.