Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Nutrient based Meal Prepping and More

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you are a busy mom or in need of a quick well-balanced meal, meal prepping is the way to go.

Fitness and Wellness guru James Patrick shares the benefits of meal prepping along with special guests, Chef Brittiney Moore and Jaqueline Teeter with 8th Wonder Cuisine.

For more information on James Patrick, click here.

For more about 8th Wonder Cuisine, click here.

