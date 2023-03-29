Richland Two approves employee bonuses, focuses on retention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two School board voted to approve employee bonuses in the district.

The Tuesday, March 28 meeting decided on the approval of a $3,000 bonus for certified new hires and a $1,500 bonus for classified new hires. Also approved were $1,000 bonuses for current full-time employees and $500 per part-time employee.

Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory said, “Retention and recruitment have got to be a priority.”

The full meeting can be listened to in the embed below.

