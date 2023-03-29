SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland Two approves employee bonuses, focuses on retention

Richland School District Two
Richland School District Two(Richland Two Strategic Partnerships Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two School board voted to approve employee bonuses in the district.

The Tuesday, March 28 meeting decided on the approval of a $3,000 bonus for certified new hires and a $1,500 bonus for classified new hires. Also approved were $1,000 bonuses for current full-time employees and $500 per part-time employee.

Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory said, “Retention and recruitment have got to be a priority.”

The full meeting can be listened to in the embed below.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. on Monday where a shooting occurred at the 2600 block...
Columbia police investigating a deadly shooting incident on Dubard Street
Dawn Staley
USC to host “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts”
Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Suspect identified in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
Genari Gresean McNeil (Source: CPD)
Man charged with double homicide in 2019 found guilty
Kenneth Loveless
Former Lexington-Richland Five board member fined in ethics inquiry

Latest News

Snapchat
Bennettsville man arrested for soliciting child pornography via Snapchat, Fortnite
Police searching for man in connection with armed robbery.
University Police searching for man in connection with college dormitory armed robbery
The Kershaw County fentanyl problem
Wake Up Calls of a Crisis: 911 calls reveal Fentanyl’s deadly reach in Kershaw County
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a press conference in Columbia on March 27, 2023.
S.C. prosecutors, sheriffs call for change in how state selects judges