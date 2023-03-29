Peter Brown wins Columbia City Council special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peter Brown has won the special election and will represent District 4 on Columbia City Council.

Brown defeated Beatrice King to win the special election. Brown earned 57.31% of the vote with 1,967 casts for the acclaimed businessman while King earned 42.66% of the vote with 1,464 votes cast.

The special election was to fill the seat of late City Councilman Joe Taylor, who died in December.

The term for the seat last until December 31, 2025.

Brown’s approach has garnered support from several elected officials.

“Peter will carry Joe Taylor’s torch and help deliver the vision we all have for a better city. His unmatched experience in the industry and economic development will lead Columbia to a brighter future… We need Peter Brown to help us modernize our tax structure, improve our customer service, and continue along with the positive momentum we’re already experiencing,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann on his endorsement announcement for Brown.

Brown was endorsed by U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Congressman Joe Wilson, Columbia City Councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells, and West Columbia Mayor Temus “Tem” Miles.

King conceded to Brown with the following statement:

Beatrice King extended her congratulations to Peter Brown on his win in the special election to serve District 4 on Columbia City Council. King released the following statement about the race: A few minutes ago, I called to congratulate Peter on his win. While the outcome was not what I hoped, I accept the results of the election and trust that our elections are always free and fair. I have absolutely loved walking the neighborhoods of Columbia over the past 10 weeks, knocking on doors, meeting neighbors, listening to their stories and sharing ideas. I could not be prouder of our campaign. We built a broad coalition of support from people who, like me, believe Columbia is the best place to live, learn, work, and play. I am optimistic about the future of Columbia, and wish Peter and his family all the best. King is a long-time resident of the Forest Hills neighborhood where she and her husband George raised their three boys. King previously served 10 years on the Richland One School Board. For more information, contact Beatrice King at (803) 413-5511 or by email to beatrticekingforcitycouncil@gmail.com.

