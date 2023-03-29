Mental health officer victim in deadly apartment shooting, colleagues raise funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said the victim in a deadly shooting was an employee at the Broad River Secure Facility.

On Sunday, March 26th, Wynter Straw, 25, was found shot dead outside an apartment on Mallet Rd. A man, identified as Renardo S. Johnson, 27, of Pelion, barricaded himself inside. The multi-hour standoff ended after deputies heard a gunshot from inside the apartment.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later died. Investigators said they believed Johnson and Straw had a romantic relationship.

Wednesday the department issued a statement on Straw’s death. Straw was a Department of Corrections Mental Health Officer. SCDC said, “Mental Health Officers are specialized correctional officers/mental health techs who complete additional mental health training and are integral to providing program services and crisis intervention throughout our 21 prisons.”

The department said Wynter’s colleagues are helping to raise money for her family through the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation.

SCDC said, “Straw embodied the epitome of a dedicated officer and colleague. She clearly cared about her job and the people she served.”

“This is a tragedy for all of SCDC,” Director Bryan Stirling said, “I am lifting her family and her corrections family up in prayer.”

