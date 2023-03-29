Man in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while jaywalking, Columbia police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital after being injured after a collision.

Investigators said during the afternoon of March 28, a vehicle collided with a man on the 2000 block of Gervais Street, temporarily closing the westbound side of Gervais b/w Harden & Gregg Streets.

Officers said the man was unlawfully in the roadway and was not abiding by the marked crosswalk.

