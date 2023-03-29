SkyView
Lexington police searching for Rock Hill man in connection with domestic violence incident

Police are searching for 43-year-old Dameon Alexander Cassidy.
Lexington police searching Rock Hill man
Lexington police searching Rock Hill man(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a Rock Hill man in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Officers are looking for 43-year-old Dameon Alexander Cassidy. According to investigators, on March 27, Cassidy allegedly physically assaulted a woman several times during an altercation.

If you have any information about the case or Cassidy’s whereabouts, please call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

