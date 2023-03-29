Lexington police searching for Rock Hill man in connection with domestic violence incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a Rock Hill man in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Officers are looking for 43-year-old Dameon Alexander Cassidy. According to investigators, on March 27, Cassidy allegedly physically assaulted a woman several times during an altercation.

If you have any information about the case or Cassidy’s whereabouts, please call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.