FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re back to abundant sunshine with early morning 40s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cool & clear conditions are back for our Wednesday morning, with a great deal of sunshine winning out for a couple days.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Despite abundant sunshine, highs only top out around 65-67 degrees today due to a northeasterly wind.

Thursday morning will be colder, in the low 40s for most. This will be the coldest morning of the week.

Tomorrow will come with highs in the low 70s, and for Friday we see low 80s for the afternoon.

Clouds will start to mix in on Friday too, with a bump in some humidity.

Rain and storms moves back into the forecast for Saturday, so keep your eyes on the sky!

We cool off and dry out on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Happy hump day everyone! High pressure builds from the north today and we have highs in the mid-60s on tap after some upper 40s this morning. A good deal of sunshine is breaking out for the region, so try to enjoy.

As the high pressure keeps on for us, we see our temps dip down into the low 40s overnight. Highs reach the low 70s tomorrow as we trend towards southerly winds as the afternoon continues on. Great weather to have some lunch outside for Thursday.

For Friday we are in the upper 40s in the morning and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon. Skies are slated to be partly cloudy as we see more warm air moving in from the south into the Carolinas. However, a change is coming to start the weekend.

A cold front brings a good chance of rain and even some thunderstorms as well on Saturday. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the low mid-60s and highs reach the levels around 80 degrees. Please keep checking back for potential timing on storms.

As the front passes through we see temps drop and skies clear up a bit for Sunday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny skies break out into the day. Highs cool off to 65-67 degrees.

Thursday: Chilly in the morning with lows in the low 40s, as highs reach the low 70s with plentiful sunshine!

Friday: Highs surge to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Storms are possible into the day with limited breaks of sun. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday: We cool off a bit as highs settle back to the low 70s, with partly sunny conditions.

